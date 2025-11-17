Heritage Foundation board member resigns over video in support of Tucker Carlson

Fallout continued Monday at The Heritage Foundation over its leader’s video in support of Tucker Carlson’s podcast chat with Nick Fuentes, a white supremacist who has said he loves Adolf Hitler.

A board member at the archconservative organization, Robert George, announced that he will be stepping down from his role, citing Heritage President Kevin Roberts’ failure to issue a “full retraction” of the video, in which Roberts denounced the “venomous coalition” criticizing Carlson and said “their attempts to cancel him will fail.”

Several other Heritage Foundation officials, including members of the organization’s antisemitism task force, have resigned from the foundation as well.

“Although Kevin publicly apologized for some of what he said in the video, he could not offer a full retraction of its content. So, we reached an impasse,” George wrote on Facebook, adding: “What divided us was a difference of opinion about what was required to rectify the mistake.”

To try to quell the outrage over his support for Carlson, Roberts hosted an all-hands meeting earlier this month with staffers, which appeared to do little to smooth over concerns or abate tension. Roberts faced fierce rebukes and mockery from some attendees, while others offered their expressions of support or made provocative suggestions about cooperation between Jews and Christians within the organization.