Monday’s Mini-Report, 11.17.25

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* Strike #21: “The U.S. military on Saturday killed another three people accused by the Trump administration of smuggling drugs by sea, according to the U.S. Southern Command, bringing the known death toll from the campaign to at least 83 since early September.”

* The case against Comey is clearly not going well: “A remarkable ruling in James Comey’s case shows yet another way that the prosecution against the former FBI director could unravel — separate from the pending questions of whether Lindsey Halligan was lawfully appointed and whether the case she brought is unconstitutionally vindictive.”

* The case against Cook isn’t on solid ground, either: “Lawyers for Lisa Cook, the Federal Reserve governor whom President Trump has sought to fire, on Monday rebutted allegations of mortgage fraud and said that a housing official who had levied them had coordinated with the White House to smear the president’s enemies.”

* Welcome news at airports: “With the record-breaking federal shutdown over, the Transportation Department said Sunday it is ending a mandate that had led to the cancellation of thousands of flights across the nation.”