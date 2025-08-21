Trump’s immigration crackdown forces some Christians into the shadows

Donald Trump’s anti-immigration agenda is forcing some Christians into the shadows and others to take their work underground.

While Trump and his administration have portrayed the president as a hero to (right-wing) Christians, they’ve taken a more antagonistic approach to other Christian groups. Some Christians in the U.S. have reportedly stopped attending public services out of justifiable fear of being apprehended or deported, while other denominations are taking steps to protect programs that could draw the ire of the administration or its allies.

For example, Aleja Hertzler-McCain and Jack Jenkins reported for Religion News Service on Tuesday that some churches in Washington, D.C., have seen attendance fall sharply or have had to cancel services outright because of parishioners’ fears about the administration’s authoritarian crackdown.

According to the report, this sea change was felt most acutely this past weekend:

Multiple faith leaders told RNS the weekend felt like the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, with some immigrant families hiding at home, avoiding church and stockpiling food to avoid going out in fear of deportation.

(That comparison is particularly ironic when you consider how much time conservatives spent bashing pandemic-era guidelines that discouraged crowded gatherings, including religious ones.)