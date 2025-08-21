Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

‘Vote just this time’: Trump tells Christians they would never need to vote again if he’s elected July 29, 2024 / 04:32

Trump’s immigration crackdown forces some Christians into the shadows

Although the president and his administration portray themselves as heroes to Christians, their immigration crackdown is sending many into hiding.

Aug. 21, 2025, 5:26 PM EDT

By

Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

Latest Post