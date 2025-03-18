Opinion

‘TWO conspiracy theorists leading FBI’: FBI Deputy Director Bongino claims FBI involvement in Jan. 6 March 10, 2025 / 05:59

It’s a new day at the FBI as Dan Bongino joins Kash Patel atop the bureau

As of this week, two inexperienced conspiracy theorists are running the FBI. What could possibly go wrong? Unfortunately, quite a bit.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

