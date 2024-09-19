I’ve seen ‘Momala’ in action. The GOP should be ashamed of themselves.

This is an adapted excerpt from the Sept. 18 episode of “Deadline: White House.”

If you can’t confront your opposing candidate on policy, you attack them personally. We’re witnessing that tactic firsthand, as Donald Trump and the Republican Party continue to take swipes at Vice President Kamala Harris for not having biological children.

On Tuesday, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders became the latest Republican to levy that attack on Harris, telling the audience at a Trump town hall, “My kids keep me humble. Unfortunately, Kamala Harris doesn’t have anything keeping her humble.”

Let me tell you about the first time I met Harris. She was a sitting U.S. senator, and I was a professor and the senior vice president for social justice at the New School. I had been asked to deliver the convocation to the entering first-year class. In that speech, I focused on how important it was for society to come together as a “we” and not fall victim to the “us vs. them” mentality.

Harris sat in the back of the auditorium, a humble and supportive Momala, not a sitting senator seeking any attention for herself.