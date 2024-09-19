Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ strategic cruelty toward Kamala Harris is very bad for Trump

It’s never a good thing when the moderator of a candidate’s event makes more news than the candidate himself — which is exactly what Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders did at a town hall event for former President Donald Trump in Michigan earlier this week.
In what looks like an attempt to appeal to women voters, the Trump team decided to deploy Sanders as a surrogate. But that seems to have backfired. During her introduction of Trump, Sanders talked about her children and how they keep her humble. She then added, “Unfortunately, Kamala Harris doesn’t have anything keeping her humble.”
At first blush, it’s easy to write off her words as another misstep that was poorly thought through from the Trump camp. And didn’t Trump’s running mate, Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, do enough damage with his comments about “childless cat ladies” already? But it appears there’s something more vicious in Sanders’ comments, which seek to stigmatize a fellow woman in politics.
Knowing that Vice President Kamala Harris has two stepchildren who call her “Momala,” Sanders clearly meant it as a slight against Harris, personally, for not having biological children. The cruelty in this line should not be overlooked.
Nor should the political strategy. Sanders is no political novice. Before being elected the governor of Arkansas, she served two years as White House press secretary for Trump. There, according to her official website, she was “a trusted confidant of the President, she advised him on everything from press and communications strategy to personnel and policy.” By all accounts, Sanders is a seasoned professional and knows what Trump likes to hear — and also how to provide cover for him, which is why neither she nor the campaign should get a pass for remarks like those she delivered in Michigan.
Further, Sanders knows that Trump loves to use false characterizations, and sometimes nicknames, to attack his opponents. The problem for Trump is that nothing is sticking to Harris, which is why he often resorts to imposing an “us vs. them” narrative.
And Tuesday, Sanders sought to modify that narrative into an equally ugly one: “She’s not like us,” suggesting that because Harris doesn’t have her own biological children, she’s an other, and should be reviled for it.