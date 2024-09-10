How to watch the Harris and Trump presidential debate

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are set to debate each other for the first and potentially only time in this election in a highly anticipated match-up hosted by ABC News on Tuesday night.
The debate, which will be held at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, will start at 9 p.m. ET and run for 90 minutes. It will air on ABC. MSNBC and NBC will also air the full debate live, with prime-time coverage beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Follow our live blog beginning at 1 p.m. ET for updates and expert analysis in real time.
Two veteran ABC News anchors, David Muir and Linsey Davis, will moderate.
Tuesday’s event will use the same rules and format as the June presidential debate between President Joe Biden and Trump. Both candidates will have two minutes to respond to questions, two minutes for rebuttals, and an additional minute for follow-ups. There won’t be a live audience at the event, and the candidates’ microphones will be muted when their allocated response time is up — a format the Harris campaign had strenuously protested against, arguing that it would be a disadvantage to the vice president by shielding Trump “from direct exchanges” with her.