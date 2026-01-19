Opinion

Cory Booker touts a ‘monstrous leap’ for Senate Democrats on social media

Senate Democrats generated 430% more engagement on social media in 2025 than they did in 2024.

Sen. Cory Booker smiles in the Capitol.
UNITED STATES – NOVEMBER 15: Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., is seen after the senate luncheons in the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call via AP Images)AP
By  Ali Vitali
Ali Vitali

Ali Vitali

Ali Vitali is MS NOW's senior congressional correspondent and the host of "Way Too Early." She is the author of "Electable: Why America Hasn’t Put a Woman in the White House … Yet."