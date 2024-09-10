7 questions the debate moderators should ask Harris and Trump — but probably won’t

Presidential debates are supposed to be Socratic dialogues in which two thoughtful candidates spell out why they have better ideas on how to move the country forward.
But let’s be real. That’s not going to happen this time.
Republican nominee Donald Trump speaks in cumulonimbus clouds of free association, rewriting history and avoiding being pinned down on specific positions. Democratic nominee Kamala Harris is sharper when pressing the case against a rival on stage, but also sometimes leaves her own positions a little vague.
Still, Tuesday’s debate between the two will be roughly 90 minutes in which the moderators can pose tough questions.
So what should they ask? ABC moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis will need to hit some of the big issues on voters’ minds, but how they approach the question can make a big difference in whether it gets a response that viewers might find helpful.
Here are some suggestions for questions each of the candidates should face.
For Trump:
Project 2025 is a conservative proposal for actions you could take in a second term, written by many of your former aides. You have distanced yourself from it, but you did say that it had some ideas that “everybody would like.” Can you name some of those ideas?
Trump does not want to be associated with Project 2025 and trying to pin him down on his relationship with it would go nowhere, especially with the tightly controlled debate format. A follow-up question would be to note that he has also called some of the ideas “absolutely ridiculous” and “abysmal” and ask which ones fit that bill.
When does life begin?
Trump has been all over the issue of abortion, appearing to endorse a Florida referendum that would expand abortion access and then walking it back, claiming that “everyone” wanted Roe v. Wade overturned. Sticking with a basic question about first principles would be more illuminating than trying to pin him down on the specifics of a particular proposal.
What is a mistake that you made during your first term and how would you handle it differently?
For anyone else, this would be a softball question, but Trump hates to admit mistakes, rarely even acknowledges them to himself and, when pressed, tends to start attacking and blaming other people for giving him bad advice. This question could elicit a very interesting response, even if on paper it’s not a hard question.