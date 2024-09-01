It’s time for America to reject Donald Trump and his misogyny

This is an adapted excerpt from the Aug. 29 episode of “Alex Wagner Tonight.”

Just one month before Election Day in 2016, the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape was leaked. It was a shocking and despicable 70-second video that will surely have its own wing in the future Donald J. Trump Museum of Sexism.

In the wake of that offensive “hot mic” audio, panicked talks ensued to replace Trump at the top of the Republican ticket. At that moment, the GOP had the chance to do the right thing and replace him as the nominee. But, of course, that didn’t happen and he eventually became the president of the United States.

This turn of events sent a very depressing reminder to women across America: Even someone as lewd and misogynistic as Trump can rise to the highest office in our country. In other words, sexism is acceptable.

Now, in 2024, Trump is once again running for president; his opponent is, once again, a woman; and his gross sexism is, once again, in overdrive and on full display.

On Wednesday, Trump went on a Truth Social rampage, reposting QAnon slogans, altered images and calls to jail his political rivals. In a period of just 30 minutes, he reposted 30 times … and I’m supposed to believe women are the emotional ones?