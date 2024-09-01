Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

‘Disgusting pig’: Trump resorts to lewd smears as campaign panic sets in August 30, 2024 / 05:56

It’s time for America to reject Donald Trump and his misogyny

In 2016, despite his sexism and misogyny, voters sent Trump to the White House. In November, we can show America is better than that.

Katie S. Phang
By  Katie S. Phang Traci Tillman Allison Detzel  and  Ivy Green
Katie S. Phang

Katie S. Phang

Katie S. Phang is the host of "The Katie Phang Show," which airs Saturdays at 12 p.m. ET on MSNBC. She is a legal contributor for NBC News and MSNBC based in Miami. She leverages her significant trial attorney experience to provide analysis and commentary on the latest legal issues.

Traci Tillman

Traci Tillman is a senior producer for “Alex Wagner Tonight” and “The Rachel Maddow Show" on MSNBC.

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

Ivy Green

Ivy Green is a Segment Producer for "Alex Wagner Tonight."

Latest Post