Why judges keep rejecting Trump’s Alien Enemies Act argument

Blurring the distinction between substance and process is a tactic of disinformation. The Trump administration is using the technique in its efforts to deport immigrants under the Alien Enemies Act, but the courts are seeing through it.
On Wednesday, an appeals court upheld an order to block President Donald Trump’s administration from using the 1798 statute to deport people it says are members of a violent Venezuelan gang known as Tren De Aragua.
The substance of Trump’s policy has broad appeal. The administration knows that most Americans support the removal of transnational criminal members of a gang it recently designated a foreign terrorist organization. And Trump frequently invokes his strong “mandate” to engage in aggressive immigration enforcement, which was a major theme of his campaign.
When district court Judge James Boasberg issued a temporary restraining order blocking the deportations on March 15, Attorney General Pam Bondi blasted the judge for “supporting the Tren de Aragua terrorists over the safety of Americans.” In fact, Judge Boasberg is not “supporting” either party. He is supporting the law. The legal problem isn’t with what the administration is doing; it is how the administration is doing it.
In a 2-1 decision Wednesday, the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia also ruled against the administration, rejecting an emergency motion to overturn District Court Boasberg’s decision to stop the program temporarily. Two judges, one appointed by a Republican president and one by a Democrat, wrote concurring opinions noting problems with the application of the statute and the apparent denial of due process.
In her concurring opinion, Judge Karen L. Henderson explained that the Alien Enemies Act applies only in wartime. At the moment, of course, the United States is not at war. As Judge Henderson wrote, the Alien Enemies Act was enacted during a time when “our fledging nation was consumed with fear” of a war with France and “internal strife from her sympathizers.” As a result, Congress passed a package of bills known as the Alien and Sedition Acts.
The Alien Enemies Act would permit the president to expel “enemies” during times of war. The problem with using that statute now, of course, is that none of those conditions are currently being met. A counterpart to the statute known as the Alien Friends Act was passed for use in times of peace. That statute permitted the removal of any immigrant the president deemed “dangerous to the peace and safety of the United States.” Why, you might ask, did the Trump administration not simply use the Alien Friends Act to deport this group? That’s because, as the court noted, the statute was immediately seen as unconstitutional and allowed to lapse in 1800.
But that’s where the how becomes a problem. As Judge Henderson explained, the language of the Alien Enemies Act requires a “declared war between the United States and any foreign nation or government” or “an invasion or predatory incursion … against the territory of the United States by any foreign nation of government.” Happily, we are not at war, which, under the Constitution, may be declared only by Congress. Nor have we experienced any “invasion” or “predatory incursion” by a foreign nation or government.