Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Why judges keep rejecting Trump’s Alien Enemies Act argument

The legal question here isn’t necessarily what the administration is doing; it's how the administration is doing it.

An appeals court upheld a block to Trump’s Alien Enemies Act order. What happens next? March 27, 2025 / 04:00
By  Barbara McQuade

Barbara McQuade

Barbara McQuade is a former Michigan U.S. attorney and legal analyst.