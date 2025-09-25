Ari Melber: Trump’s censorship backfires as Jimmy Kimmel scores ‘ratings bonanza’

Donald Trump “lost this round” — that is Ari Melber’s assessment after Jimmy Kimmel’s record-breaking return to ABC. On Wednesday’s “The Beat,” Melber called the episode a “ratings bonanza,” noting 6 million viewers tuned in to watch Tuesday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” On social media, the comedian’s opening monologue had racked up more than 26 million views as of Thursday morning.

Melber said the ratings show the Trump administration’s attempt to squash criticism from the late-night host backfired — in spectacular fashion. “When you try to suppress something, you sometimes draw more attention to it,” he said.

“The Beat” host referenced a popular nickname for this phenomenon: the Streisand Effect. The term was coined in 2005, after Barbra Streisand tried to suppress a single picture of her home in California. As Melber recounted, her effort “ended up backfiring and drawing far more interest.”

However, while Melber acknowledged that Trump’s censorship attempt may have misfired this time, he also cautioned that a phenomenon like the Streisand Effect is only possible when the information being suppressed is still accessible.