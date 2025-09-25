Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Trump cited my research to criticize H-1B visas. But his solution is all wrong.

The program is deeply flawed. But a new $100,000 fee on employers won’t fix it — and could have unintended consequences.

Trump acting ‘without any checks on his power’ and ‘that’s authoritarianism’: George Packer September 25, 2025 / 09:52
By  Daniel Costa

Daniel Costa

Daniel Costa is the director of immigration law and policy research at the Economic Policy Institute.