Joe: What is it about Kim Jong Un that Trump can’t quit? August 26, 2025 / 05:59

Joe Scarborough: Why can’t Trump ‘quit’ the ‘world’s worst dictator’?

“North Korea is perhaps one of the most backwards countries on the planet because of that leader right there and his father,” Scarborough said Tuesday.

Aug. 26, 2025, 4:47 PM EDT

By

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

