For Trump, Arlington National Cemetery controversy goes from bad to worse

As the week got underway, Donald Trump probably thought going to Arlington National Cemetery would be a good idea. The former president, despite his awful record related to respecting U.S. troops and veterans, appeared eager on Monday to exploit the third anniversary of a terrorist attack in Afghanistan that killed 13 U.S. service members and more than 150 Afghans.

As a result, the Republican nominee attended a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, which was quickly followed by a thumbs-up photo-op at a gravestone in Section 60 of the cemetery, where many service members killed in Afghanistan and Iraq are buried.

At that point, the story was already problematic. On Tuesday, however, the matter took a turn for the worse amid reports of an “incident” involving Trump aides and someone who worked at the cemetery. A day later, the controversy continued to intensify. NBC News reported:

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign is playing down reports of an altercation during his visit to Arlington National Cemetery on Monday, a move that signals its concern about potential political fallout from the incident.

Republicans might’ve hoped this scandal would be a one-day story. I have some bad news for them.

It’s a story with a surprising number of moving parts, so let’s summarize where things stand.

