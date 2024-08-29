The U.S. manufacturing story JD Vance wants to be true, but isn’t

During his latest appearance on “Meet the Press,” Sen. JD Vance eagerly boasted to NBC News’ Kristen Welker that Donald Trump brought “manufacturing jobs back to our country” during his term. Moments later, the Republican vice presidential nominee went into more detail.

“Because if you go back to the Trump presidency, we had 12,000 factories that were built during Donald Trump’s presidency,” the Ohio senator declared.

For those keeping an eye on Vance’s rhetoric, the comments were familiar: He made the identical claim, nearly word for word, a week earlier on “Fox News Sunday.” What’s more, it’s not just the senator: Trump himself has repeatedly made the same boast, including in his final State of the Union address before losing his re-election bid.

So, is it true? The Washington Post published a very helpful fact-check report.

“Factories” conjures up images of smokestacks and production lines, but the dataset cited by Trump — and now Vance — is not really about factories. Trump is citing a Bureau of Labor Statistics database set known as the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages, which counts the number of “establishments in private manufacturing.” But more than 80 percent of these “manufacturing establishments” employ five or fewer people. If those sound like pretty small factories, that’s because many are not “factories.”