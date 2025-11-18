Democrats have a new target for the coming post-Trump era

Democrats don’t know who their 2028 presidential nominee will be yet. But they seem to agree on whom they will face.
Several Democratic hopefuls are focusing their attacks on Vice President JD Vance, shifting their attention toward President Donald Trump’s heir apparent.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on social media last week posted a screenshot of a New York Times headline referring to allegations of Trump’s ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in newly released emails. The headline didn’t mention the vice president, but Newsom wrote on X, “Color me shocked. Any comment, @JDVance?”
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro issued a lengthy rebuke of Vance over the lapse in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (or SNAP) benefits during the government shutdown, invoking the vice president’s memoir detailing his Ohio upbringing near Appalachia, an impoverished region.
“America deserves better than JD Vance,” Shapiro proclaimed, blaming “Vance’s bulls––– politics” for the predicament.
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, meanwhile, used a time-worn tactic for running against a vice president, referring to the “Trump-Vance administration” in an interview with The Grio, also about SNAP. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt called the attacks on Vance “pathetic,” blaming Democrats for jeopardizing the program.
The rhetoric underscores how the growing Democratic field is preparing for a matchup with Vance, who is widely viewed as the most likely heir to Trump’s political movement. But their focus this early on Vance may also be a sign that Trump’s influence is waning.
Erick Erickson, a conservative radio host who, like Vance, was previously a “never Trumper” before supporting the president, warned that Trump’s “lame duck status” would “come even faster” after Democrats won elections in New York, Virginia and New Jersey this month.
Alex Pfeiffer, a former White House deputy communications director, said Democrats such as Newsom are “desperate for national attention” and attacking Vance “to stir up headlines.”
Vance, meanwhile, hasn’t shied away from the fight. The vice president has consistently been one of the administration’s fiercest defenders, remaining a top messenger during the government shutdown earlier this month. He also embarked on a tour in competitive House districts to promote Republicans’ megabill, which includes tax cuts for most Americans.