Release of unredacted military records could shake up New Jersey gubernatorial race

This is an adapted excerpt from the Sept. 29 episode of “The Rachel Maddow Show.”

Only two states, New Jersey and Virginia, have gubernatorial elections this year, so whatever happens in those races is almost automatically going to turn into a big national story. But with just over a month until Election Day, something has happened in New Jersey that is a legitimate bombshell — and it involves the Trump administration.

Unavoidably, the federal government has access to lots of information about you — lots of data that you trust the government to handle well, because it is really sensitive.

As you know, the administration has already repeatedly used data from the Federal Housing Finance Agency to go after people such as Sen. Adam Schiff of California, New York Attorney General Letitia James and Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook.

Such records are not supposed to be made available in full to the public until decades after someone completes their military service.

Along with using mortgage data to target Donald Trump’s political enemies, the administration has started using Internal Revenue Service and Social Security data to target immigrants. It has also demanded records from states of everyone registered to vote and said outright that it will use that data to bring criminal investigations against people whose information is included on the voter rolls.

Here’s where the New Jersey gubernatorial race comes in: Last week, the Trump administration released unredacted versions of Democratic candidate Rep. Mikie Sherrill’s military records, documents that include the congresswoman’s Social Security Number, along with other sensitive information.

Trump’s National Archives released those records to Nicholas De Gregorio, an ally of Sherrill’s Republican opponent, Jack Ciattarelli. De Gregorio is a donor to Ciattarelli’s campaign and someone the Republican candidate is reportedly considering as his lieutenant governor.

CBS News was first to report that “the National Personnel Records Center, a wing of the National Archives and Records Administration charged with maintaining personnel records for service members and civil servants of the U.S. government, released Sherrill’s full military file — almost completely unredacted.”