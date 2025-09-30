Opinion

Candidate rips into Trump admin over release of private data to Republican opponent September 30, 2025 / 09:43

Release of unredacted military records could shake up New Jersey gubernatorial race

The administration said it released the records in error. But Trump doesn’t have a super strong claim to the benefit of the doubt on stuff like this.

By  Rachel Maddow  and  Allison Detzel

Rachel Maddow

Rachel Maddow is host of the Emmy Award-winning “The Rachel Maddow Show” Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MS NOW. “The Rachel Maddow Show” features Maddow’s take on the biggest stories of the day, political and otherwise, including in-depth analysis and stories no other shows in cable news will cover.

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

