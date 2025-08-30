Opinion

Israel’s attack on Nasser hospital shouldn’t be shocking if you’ve paid attention

Israel continues to kill people in Gaza whose very presence is meant to alleviate suffering and document reality.

Hayes reacts to ‘shocking’ footage of Gaza hospital strike that killed 5 journalists August 26, 2025 / 08:29
By  Ayman Mohyeldin

Ayman Mohyeldin

Ayman Mohyeldin is a host of "‘The Weekend: Primetime" and an MS NOW political analyst.