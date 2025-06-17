Joe Scarborough baffled by Pete Hegseth’s ‘bumper sticker’ answers on Israel-Iran conflict

Donald Trump abruptly left Canada and cut his trip to the G7 summit short on Monday, as the conflict between Israel and Iran continues to escalate. Following Trump’s early departure, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth did little to calm the nerves of Americans who may be concerned about the possibility of the United States military getting drawn in.

During an appearance on Fox News on Monday night, Hegseth was asked about the president’s position on the hostilities, which Hegseth said had “not changed.” He added, “What you’re watching in real time is peace through strength and ‘America First.’” He also said that America’s job is “to be strong.”

Scarborough questioned how U.S. involvement in the conflict between Israel and Iran could fit in with Trump’s “America First” agenda.

“We are postured defensively in the region, to be strong in pursuit of a peace deal,” Hegseth said. “And we certainly hope that’s what happens here. And ‘America first’ means we’re going to defend American personnel and American interests.”

The defense secretary’s answer — or lack thereof — didn’t impress Joe Scarborough, who called out Hegseth on Tuesday’s “Morning Joe” for offering the public slogans instead of substance.

“What did that mean?” Scarborough asked after playing a clip of Hegseth’s remarks. “It’s like a couple bumper stickers. He could have just held up bumper stickers. I don’t understand what that means.”

Scarborough questioned how U.S. involvement in the conflict between Israel and Iran could fit in with Trump’s “America First” agenda.

After he told co-host Jonathan Lemire he was “deeply confused” by Hegseth’s remarks, Scarborough asked him for his interpretation. “That was the secretary of defense speaking a lot of platitudes without a lot of meaning behind it,” Lemire answered.

Watch Scarborough and Lemire’s full exchange in the clip above.