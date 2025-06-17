Opinion

Trump leaves G7 early and returns to U.S. early amid Middle East conflict June 17, 2025 / 12:30

Joe Scarborough baffled by Pete Hegseth’s ‘bumper sticker’ answers on Israel-Iran conflict

Scarborough said on Tuesday’s “Morning Joe” that the defense secretary offered the American people slogans instead of substance.

By  Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

Latest Post