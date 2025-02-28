Opinion

Hundreds protest Iowa bill ending civil rights protections for transgender people February 24, 2025 / 00:53

Iowa becomes first state to remove civil rights protections for gender identity

The measure, which rolls back civil rights protections for trans and gender-nonconforming people, was signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Feb. 28, 2025, 2:35 PM EST

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

