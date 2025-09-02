Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

How does Trump react to show of strength from Putin, Modi and Xi? September 2, 2025 / 11:38

Trump pushes India closer to China and Russia, adding to his diplomatic failures

It’s not easy for a president to get friends, foes and partners to leave the United States behind simultaneously, but Trump is managing to pull it off.

Sep. 2, 2025, 10:40 AM EDT

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post