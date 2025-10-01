Death of Hunter S. Thompson under review again by Colorado investigators

Two decades after Hunter S. Thompson’s death was ruled a suicide, Colorado investigators are re-opening the famed journalist’s case.

Investigators initially determined that Thompson, 67, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at his Colorado home. Pitkin County Sheriff Michael Buglione said Tuesday that there is no new evidence suggesting foul play, but the Colorado Bureau of Investigation is re-examining the death at the request of his widow, Anita Thompson, in order to “provide an independent perspective” on the 2005 investigation.

“We understand the profound impact Hunter S. Thompson had on this community and beyond,” Buglione said in a statement. “By bringing in an outside agency for a fresh look, we hope to provide a definitive and transparent review that may offer peace of mind to his family and the public.”