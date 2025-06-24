Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Rep. Garcia questions new rules on congressional ICE facility visits and calls them ‘illegal’ June 21, 2025 / 07:05

Lawmakers and activists allege ‘inhumane’ and ‘unsanitary’ conditions in ICE facilities

Democratic Rep. Judy Chu said detainees at a California facility "were not able to change their underwear for 10 days."

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

Latest Post