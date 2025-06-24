Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Breaking: ‘A very angry’ Trump lashes out at Iran and Israel June 24, 2025 / 03:13

Trump drops f-bomb as Israel and Iran face accusations of ceasefire violations

The president is getting a timely lesson in “Middle East crises are complicated,” which seems like the sort of thing he should’ve already known.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post