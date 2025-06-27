Homeland Security cuts student counterterrorism program

The Trump administration continues to undercut anti-terrorism efforts in the U.S. Had Donald Trump explicitly stated, during last year’s presidential election, that he would broadly dismantle agencies and initiatives meant to combat terrorism, it’s possible some of his voters may have had second thoughts. Regardless, as my colleague Steve Benen laid out in a blog last week, that’s precisely what his administration has been doing since he took office.

The latest example is the Invent2Prevent program, a program launched during the Biden administration to encourage high school and college students to devise ways to combat targeted violence and terrorism. The program features a competition in which students from around the country vie to see who can come up with the best ideas.

Last year’s winners included students who developed programs to combat racism and antisemitism, as well as targeted violence and bullying toward women, the radicalization of veterans and the spread of hate speech online. Now, the webpages for the program include a notification saying “outdated information … may not reflect current policy or programs.” That’s because the program — which cost the government only a little over $1.5 million — is no more.