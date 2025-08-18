Opinion

Florida governor announces ‘Deportation Depot’ detention center August 14, 2025 / 01:15

Home Depot tells Florida GOP to stop using its brand to promote immigration detentions

The hardware retail company is the latest in a growing list of creatives and companies objecting to being used to promote anti-immigrant propaganda.

Aug. 18, 2025, 6:23 PM EDT

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

