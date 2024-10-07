Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

The ReidOut Blog

Harris attacked MAGA misogyny head-on in ‘Call Her Daddy’ interview

The Democratic presidential hopeful’s appearance on the popular “Call Her Daddy” podcast was a clear rebuttal to Donald Trump and the MAGA movement. And Harris pulled no punches.

‘He is proud that women are dying?’: Harris blasts Trump for deadly Georgia abortion ban September 20, 2024 / 07:05
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.