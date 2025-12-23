Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Trump has always wanted to be in the cultural elite

The president hosted the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony, airing Tuesday night, in his latest bid to become the nation’s culture critic-in-chief.

Trump’s renaming of the Kennedy Center sparks backlash December 19, 2025 / 05:17
By  Hayes Brown
Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown is a writer and editor for MS NOW Daily.