‘Potentially devastating’: gutting of federal workforce hits Black America hardest February 9, 2025 / 11:46

Trump admin erases ban on contractors running segregated facilities

Long-standing federal guidelines prevented federal contractors from operating segregated facilities, like restaurants or waiting rooms.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

