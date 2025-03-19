Ben & Jerry’s accuses parent company of firing its CEO over the brand’s politics

Ice cream maker Ben & Jerry’s has accused its parent company of firing its CEO over his support of the brand’s progressive politics.
On Tuesday, the Vermont-based brand filed an amended complaint in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, alleging that Unilever “has repeatedly threatened Ben & Jerry’s personnel, including CEO David Stever, should they fail to comply with Unilever’s efforts to silence the Social Mission.”
According to the complaint, Unilever followed through and removed Stever as CEO on March 3, allegedly violating agreements struck during the companies’ 2000 merger that granted Ben & Jerry’s independent board “primary responsibility” over its social mission and brand integrity.
Ben & Jerry’s also accused Unilever of attempting to suppress its social mission in several instances, including by allegedly preventing the brand from commemorating Black History Month on social media and blocking it from sharing a statement online in support of Mahmoud Khalil, a Palestinian activist and legal U.S. permanent resident whom the Trump administration is seeking to deport in what civil rights groups say is an attack on free speech.