Ben & Jerry’s accuses parent company of firing its CEO over the brand’s politics

Ice cream maker Ben & Jerry’s has accused its parent company of firing its CEO over his support of the brand’s progressive politics.

On Tuesday, the Vermont-based brand filed an amended complaint in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, alleging that Unilever “has repeatedly threatened Ben & Jerry’s personnel, including CEO David Stever, should they fail to comply with Unilever’s efforts to silence the Social Mission.”

According to the complaint, Unilever followed through and removed Stever as CEO on March 3, allegedly violating agreements struck during the companies’ 2000 merger that granted Ben & Jerry’s independent board “primary responsibility” over its social mission and brand integrity.