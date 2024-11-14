Trump’s 2023 vow on education sounds a lot like reparations

Donald Trump’s election win has many teachers and educators concerned about what his incoming administration might do to reshape — if not dismantle outright — the Department of Education.

Trump has previously vowed to “close” the DOE, which helps enforce anti-discrimination laws, among other things. Shutting the department down completely would require an act of Congress and would likely be difficult for Trump, but he could do plenty of other things to undermine it.

Meanwhile, a video Trump posted online last year that lays out his vision for the education system has gone viral recently, with particular attention on a specific vow that gives the impression Trump could offer a form of “reparations” — but for white people.

In the video, originally posted last July, Trump proposes “restitution” for people “hurt” by “equity” policies, by which he appears to mean diversity, equity and inclusion policies. In the video, Trump vows to crack down on schools that promote “equity,” saying he’ll potentially sic the Department of Justice on them, fine them the total amount of their endowments and give some of that “seized” money to people he suggests are “victims” of these policies.

The important context here is that, in an interview this year, Trump said that “there is a definite anti-white feeling in this country” that “can’t be allowed,” and that “I don’t think it would be a very tough thing to address.” This policy would certainly align with that sentiment. Republicans, after all, have framed things like DEI policies and affirmative action as discrimination against white Americans.

In his July video, Trump said:

Furthermore, I will direct the Department of Justice to pursue federal civil rights cases against schools that continue to engage in racial discrimination. And schools that persist in explicit, unlawful discrimination under the guise of equity will not only have their endowments taxed, but through budget reconciliation, I will advance a measure to have them fined up to the entire amount of their endowment. A portion of the seized funds will then be used as restitution for victims of these illegal and unjust policies, policies that hurt our country so badly.

In the wake of Trump’s election win, a number of Black political commentators, like Keith Boykin and Talbert Swan, have pointed to Trump’s proposal, suggesting it would constitute a form of “reparations” for white people.

To be clear, there are no victims of diversity, equity and inclusion policies, despite Trump’s and other Republicans’ attempts to frame these policies as anti-white. In reality, many of the beneficiaries of such policies are white. There’s ample evidence DEI policies benefit all students. But women, veterans, LGBTQ people and mothers — categories that include many white people — are among the groups that benefit from targeted college programs designed to make them feel welcome and adequately prepared on campus.

But Republicans have openly pushed to roll back the gains made through the Civil Rights Movement. Destroying the Department of Education and attacking schools that promote equity would be clear steps toward that goal.