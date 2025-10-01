Trump’s executive order on cancer research comes with important fine print

While many of Donald Trump’s executive orders have been radical and controversial, the president’s latest order was the sort of move that has few critics. USA Today reported:

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Sept. 30 doubling the current federal budget for research into childhood cancer using artificial intelligence, building on a 2019 initiative he established to create a data system to collect, standardize and share information on every child diagnosed with cancer in the United States.

In the Republican’s first term, the White House created something called the Childhood Cancer Data Initiative, which receives $50 million per year. Now, it’ll receive an additional $50 million to explore possible uses of AI in pediatric cancer research.

What’s wrong with this? Nothing. Time will tell whether these efforts bear fruit, but it’s tough to look askance at research intended to combat childhood cancer.

There is, however, a concern as to the broader context: Investing an additional $50 million into pediatric cancer research does not make up for the Trump administration’s other proposed cuts to cancer research.

The Trump White House has, for example, proposed slashing funding for the National Cancer Institute by billions of dollars, shrinking its budget to levels unseen in decades. His conspiratorial and anti-science health secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., scrapped funding for mRNA research, despite clinical trials showing mRNA-based vaccines increase survival in patients with deadly cancers.

For that matter, I’ve lost count of how many cancer-related research grants at universities have been cut off without explanation.

A few weeks ago, The New York Times reported that a half-century after Richard Nixon declared war on cancer, there have been a great many breakthroughs that have saved and extended lives. The incumbent Republican president, however, is effectively waving the white flag in this war. From the article:

In a matter of months, the Trump administration has canceled hundreds of millions of dollars in cancer-related research grants and contracts, arguing that they were part of politically driven D.E.I. initiatives, and suspended or delayed payments for hundreds of millions more. It is trying to sharply reduce the percentage of expenses that the government will cover for federally funded cancer-research labs. It has terminated hundreds of government employees who helped lead the country’s cancer-research system and ensured that new discoveries reached clinicians, cancer patients and the American public.