How Trump just upped the stakes of a government shutdown

For weeks, Democrats have debated the pros and cons of potentially forcing a government shutdown next week as they try to extract concessions on health care policy from President Donald Trump. Now, they can add a new item to the “cons” side of the ledger: The White House plans to use a government shutdown to attempt another round of mass firings of federal workers.
NBC News, citing a memo from the Office of Management and Budget, reports that the White House is “drafting a request for federal agencies to prepare ‘reduction in force’ plans in case Congress doesn’t pass a spending bill before Oct. 1.”
Usually during a shutdown, the government furloughs (temporarily lays off) employees, and then rehires them when a spending bill eventually passes. But according to NBC News, “the Trump administration indicated it’s prepared to go beyond the traditional furloughing of some government employees during shutdowns and fire federal employees.”
NBC News reports that the memo directs federal agencies to consider firing employees whose discretionary funding lapses in case of a shutdown, who lack alternative funding, and whose work is “not consistent with the president’s priorities.” That last criterion seems to suggest the Trump administration views this as an opportunity to make cuts to the parts of the government Trump considers an obstacle to MAGA ideology — much as the so-called Department of Government Efficiency did with cuts to Social Security, humanitarian aid and the Internal Revenue Service.
Democratic leaders are questioning the legality of these firings and signaling that they won’t back down in the face of these possible dismissals. “This is an attempt at intimidation. Donald Trump has been firing federal workers since day one — not to govern, but to scare,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a statement. “This is nothing new and has nothing to do with funding the government. These unnecessary firings will either be overturned in court or the administration will end up hiring the workers back, just like they did as recently as today.”