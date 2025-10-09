Opinion

Steve Rattner: Red states use Obamacare more; health care cuts hit red states hardest October 9, 2025 / 05:42

Steve Rattner warns the GOP: Health care cuts will hit red states the hardest

The former Treasury official said the data, which shows GOP-led states use ACA subsidies at a higher rate, has put Republicans under pressure.

By  Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

