Drake’s lawsuit against UMG over Kendrick Lamar diss track is dismissed

Drake’s defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group over Kendrick Lamar’s hit diss track “Not Like Us” has been dismissed by a federal judge.
The monthslong feud between the two Grammy-winning rappers came to a head in May 2024, when Lamar released the diss track in which he included false allegations that Drake is a “certified” pedophile.
“A reasonable listener could not have concluded that ‘Not Like Us’ was conveying objective facts about Drake,” U.S. District Judge Jeannette Vargas ruled Thursday.
The judge added: “Although the accusation that Plaintiff is a pedophile is certainly a serious one, the broader context of a heated rap battle, with incendiary language and offensive accusations hurled by both participants, would not incline the reasonable listener to believe that ‘Not Like Us’ imparts verifiable facts about Plaintiff.”
Drake, whose music is also on UMG’s label, alleged in his lawsuit that UMG heavily promoted the track to seize on its popularity for profit, despite knowing about its false claims. Lamar was not named in the lawsuit.