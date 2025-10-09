Drake’s lawsuit against UMG over Kendrick Lamar diss track is dismissed

Drake’s defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group over Kendrick Lamar’s hit diss track “Not Like Us” has been dismissed by a federal judge.

The monthslong feud between the two Grammy-winning rappers came to a head in May 2024, when Lamar released the diss track in which he included false allegations that Drake is a “certified” pedophile.

“A reasonable listener could not have concluded that ‘Not Like Us’ was conveying objective facts about Drake,” U.S. District Judge Jeannette Vargas ruled Thursday.

The judge added: “Although the accusation that Plaintiff is a pedophile is certainly a serious one, the broader context of a heated rap battle, with incendiary language and offensive accusations hurled by both participants, would not incline the reasonable listener to believe that ‘Not Like Us’ imparts verifiable facts about Plaintiff.”