Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Obama called it: How advocacy beat ‘hits’ in Kendrick, Drake battle May 9, 2024 / 12:04

Drake’s lawsuit against UMG over Kendrick Lamar diss track is dismissed

A federal judge ruled that a “reasonable listener could not have concluded that ‘Not Like Us’ was conveying objective facts about Drake.”

By  Erum Salam

Erum Salam

Erum Salam is a breaking news reporter and producer for MS NOW. She previously was a breaking news reporter for The Guardian.

Latest Post