Trump seeks justices’ help in stopping people from choosing their sex on passports

The Supreme Court has been weighing in on seemingly every aspect of American life. A new appeal from the Trump administration just added passports to the list.

That’s because the administration wants to stop people from choosing their sex marker on the travel document, which the Biden administration allowed. To accomplish that policy goal, the current administration wants the high court to lift a lower court order that makes the State Department let passport applicants choose their sex designation.

U.S. Solicitor General John Sauer wrote Friday that there’s “no basis in law or logic” for the lower court order that lets people choose “either ‘M’ or ‘F’ without regard to their biology, or even ‘X’ if they would prefer that instead.” He wrote that the injunction “injures the United States by compelling it to speak to foreign governments in contravention of both the President’s foreign policy and scientific reality.”