Trump administration says it has halted ‘all asylum decisions’ after National Guard shooting

The State Department also announced Friday that it had 'IMMEDIATELY paused visa issuance for individuals traveling on Afghan passports. 

MS NOW: Afghan community in legal limbo, fearing deportation after DC shooting November 28, 2025 / 02:20
By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.