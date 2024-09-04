Opinion

Joe: ‘This is a choice’ GOP makes daily to not pass meaningful gun safety laws September 5, 2024 / 08:35

Four killed in Georgia high school shooting; 14-year-old suspect charged with murder

At least nine others were injured in the shooting at Apalachee High School in Georgia’s Barrow County, about 50 miles from Atlanta. Officials said the suspect is a student at the school.

By  Anthony L. Fisher Hayley Miller  and  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Anthony L. Fisher

Anthony L. Fisher is a senior editor and opinion columnist for MS NOW.

Hayley Miller

Hayley Miller is the senior breaking news and blogs editor for MS NOW.

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

