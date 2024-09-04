Four killed in Georgia high school shooting; 14-year-old suspect charged with murder

Two students and two teachers were killed and nine others were injured in a shooting at Apalachee High School in Georgia, authorities said at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

The suspect is a 14-year-old student at the school who immediately surrendered after being confronted by school resource officers, said Chris Hosey, the director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The teen, identified as Colt Gray, will be prosecuted as an adult, he added. The suspect has been charged with four counts of felony murder with additional charges expected, the GBI said on Thursday.

The victims of the shooting have been identified as students Mason Schermerhorn, 14; and Christian Angulo, 14; and math teachers Richard Aspinwall, 39; and Christina Irimie, 53. Aspinwall was also a defensive coordinator for the school’s football team, NBC News reported.

In a news conference Wednesday night, officials said all nine people injured — eight students and one teacher — were hurt by gunfire in some capacity but are expected to recover.

The suspected shooter used “AR platform-style weapon,” Hosey said Wednesday. There’s no evidence of any additional shooters, he added. Investigators are working to determine if there are any active threats against other schools in Georgia, Hosey said.

On Thursday, the GBI announced the suspected shooter’s father, 54-year-old Colin Gray, was arrested in connection to the shooting and charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree murder and eight counts of cruelty to children.

“These charges stem from knowingly allowing his son … to possess a weapon,” Hosey said during a news conference on Thursday.

FBI investigated past threats

The FBI’s Atlanta field office and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office released a joint statement saying the suspect was interviewed by law enforcement in May 2023 over alleged online threats about a school shooting. The suspect’s father was also interviewed at the time, and told police that the child, then 13, did not have unsupervised access to his hunting rifles. Though school officials were notified, authorities at the time determined they had no probable cause to make an arrest or pursue the matter any further.

Officials have not commented on a potential motive. The suspected shooter had shown interest in prior mass shootings, including the 2018 shooting at Parkland High School in Florida, two senior law enforcement officials briefed on the investigation told NBC News.

Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith told reporters that investigators have not determined how the suspect obtained a firearm.

The suspect will have his first court appearance on Friday at 8:30 a.m. ET, the Georgia Department of Corrections told NBC News. He is expected to appear virtually from the Gainesville Youth Detention Center, where he is being held.

Students are evacuated at Apalachee High School in Georgia. Erin Clark / AP

Law enforcement officers and emergency services personnel responded to reports of an active shooting shortly before 10:30 a.m., the sheriff’s office said earlier.

About 1,800 students attend Apalachee High School in Barrow County, about 50 miles northeast of Atlanta. The school has been in session since Aug. 1, according to its student calendar. All county schools will be closed the rest of the week, the school system’s superintendent said Wednesday.

At the news conference Wednesday night, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said, “This is everybody’s worst nightmare,” adding, “I just want to offer my sincere condolences and our thoughts and prayers to the families that have lost loved ones, for those that are injured continuing to fight through just a tragic time.”

