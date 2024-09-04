Thomas, Alito and Gorsuch disagree with high court siding with Biden administration in abortion-related case

Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch objected Tuesday to their colleagues’ decision to side with the Biden administration in an abortion-related appeal. The high court majority let the government withhold federal family planning funds for Oklahoma because the state refuses to refer pregnant patients to a national hotline that provides information about abortion.

The order rejecting Oklahoma’s emergency application doesn’t provide an explanation; it simply notes that the application was denied and that Thomas, Alito and Gorsuch would have granted it if they had their way.

That lack of explanation isn’t unusual on the court’s so-called shadow docket, where issues are decided on an expedited timeline without full briefing or hearings. Nor is it surprising that those three justices split from their colleagues in the latest abortion-related action, following the court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022. While Thomas, Alito and Gorsuch were just three of the five justices in the Dobbs majority who voted to ditch Roe — Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett were the other two — they might be the most reliable votes for anti-abortion litigants.