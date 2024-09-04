Opinion

‘Things unthinkable years ago are extremely necessary’: Reaction to Biden’s Supreme Court reforms July 17, 2024 / 08:32

Thomas, Alito and Gorsuch disagree with high court siding with Biden administration in abortion-related case

It's the latest Supreme Court order heading into the next term in which the three Republican appointees have formed the court's far-right flank.

By  Jordan Rubin
Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer.

