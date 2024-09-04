Trump thanks Brittany Mahomes for ‘defending’ him. Taylor Swift fans are sure to take notice.

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday thanked Brittany Mahomes, best known as the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, for “defending him” after her apparent online support for him set social media abuzz last month.
In a post on his social media site, Truth Social, the Republican presidential nominee said it was “nice” to see that “beautiful” Brittany Mahomes “wants to save” the United States “from DOOM.”
“What a great couple,” Trump said of the Mahomeses. “See you both at the Super Bowl!”
The statement is sure to raise eyebrows among Taylor Swift fans given the pop icon’s close relationship with the Mahomeses since dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The Mahomeses were seen at Swift’s Rhode Island mansion last month along with Swift, Kelce and Hollywood power couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively.