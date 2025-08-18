Hamas agrees to new Gaza ceasefire deal presented by Egypt and Qatar

Hamas officials said they have accepted a ceasefire proposal that includes a pause in military operations for 60 days and the release of 28 Israeli hostages — 18 of whom are believed to be dead — in exchange for an undisclosed number of Palestinian prisoners.

Egypt and Qatar presented the proposal to Hamas leaders Sunday.

Despite this development, the ceasefire — and an end to the war — is not guaranteed. Israel has not officially accepted the proposal, and past attempts to reach an agreement, including the most recent U.S.-backed one, have failed.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who previously said he would agree to a permanent ceasefire only if all hostages are released at once, said on Sunday, “Those who call today for an end to the war without defeating Hamas are not only hardening Hamas’ position and delaying the release of our hostages. They are also ensuring that the horrors of Oct. 7 will repeat themselves over and over again.”