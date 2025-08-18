Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Israeli protesters demand release of hostages in Gaza August 18, 2025 / 01:54

Hamas agrees to new Gaza ceasefire deal presented by Egypt and Qatar

Israel hasn’t yet committed to accepting the proposal.

Aug. 18, 2025, 5:38 PM EDT

By

Erum Salam

Erum Salam

Erum Salam is a breaking news reporter and producer for MS NOW. She previously was a breaking news reporter for The Guardian.

Latest Post