The Supreme Court’s latest Jan. 6 ruling is a problem for Trump

The news that the Supreme Court ruled Friday in favor of a Jan. 6 defendant’s bid to narrow the scope of a charge against him and other rioters has been treated in some quarters as a breakthrough for them — and for former president Donald Trump. But that reaction is misguided.
Yes, the court, in Fischer v. United States, narrowed the government’s expansive approach to Section 1512(c)(2), which makes it a crime to obstruct an official proceeding. Defendant Joseph Fischer and a number of his fellow insurrectionists were charged under that statute for storming the Capitol during the electoral count. And two of the four charges against Trump in special counsel Jack Smith’s prosecution for his crimes related to Jan. 6 were brought under the same law. But there is much less than meets the eye to what might seem like a win for the insurrectionists and Trump.
To start, as the Justice Department explained on Friday, “The vast majority of the more than 1,400 defendants charged for their illegal actions on January 6 will not be affected by this decision.” Only 24% of Jan. 6 defendants were charged with the offense being considered in this case, and none were only charged with that crime. And as a new analysis by Just Security notes, “only 26 of those defendants pleaded guilty exclusively to 1512(c)(2) and no other crime; and all other guilty pleas and guilty verdicts after trial included additional federal crimes beyond 1512(c)(2).”
Ahead of the court’s decision, some worried that the justices could nonetheless severely limit this subset of Jan. 6 prosecutions, striking the most serious charge with the longest prison sentence, and dramatically narrow Trump’s case as well. That did not happen — and the court’s interpretation actually has the potential to bolster the prosecutions both against Fischer and his ilk and against Trump.
On its face, the court’s opinion looks like a mere legalistic clarification. The full text of the statute reads as follows:
1512 (c) Whoever corruptly— (1) alters, destroys, mutilates, or conceals a record, document, or other object, or attempts to do so, with the intent to impair the object’s integrity or availability for use in an official proceeding; or (2) otherwise obstructs, influences, or impedes any official proceeding, or attempts to do so, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than 20 years, or both.
The question the court faced was: Does the second part of the statute include any action that would obstruct, influence or impede an official proceeding? Or if it is limited in the same way as the first part, to conduct that in some way impairs the evidence the government uses in an official proceeding?
Focusing on the legislative text — typically a sound strategy when arguing to the conservative Supreme Court — the government argued in favor of the broader position. And almost every judge in the D.C. federal trial court and the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, agreed with the government’s interpretation, with the circuit upholding dozens of convictions of those charged for violently interfering with the electoral count.
But Fischer, one of the Jan. 6 rioters who allegedly assaulted a police officer, appealed to the Supreme Court. His lawyers argued that the statute — passed in the wake of the Enron accounting scandal — only concerns the type of document destruction that was at issue in that corporate malfeasance.
In a bipartisan 6-3 decision, with Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson joining five Republican-appointed justices, the court followed neither the government’s nor Fischer’s proposal. Instead, the majority adopted an approach similar to what one of the authors (Seligman) proposed in an amicus brief submitted to the court.
In a fashion typical of Chief Justice John Roberts, who authored the majority opinion, the court charted a middle path between the government’s and Fischer’s views, ruling that 1512(c) covers some — but not all — conduct that obstructs an official proceeding. In other words, the court did not adopt the government’s position, which it said would “criminalize a broad swath of prosaic conduct, exposing activists and lobbyists alike to decades in prison.” But the position it did adopt still clearly covers the conduct that Trump is charged with, and likely the conduct that violent Jan. 6 defendants like Fischer are charged with as well.
The court held that the type of obstruction outlined in the second subsection of the law — which the government argued was a catchall for conduct not covered by the first subsection — must be similar to the conduct outlined in the first subsection, which targets anyone who “alters, destroys, mutilates, or conceals a record, document, or other object … with the intent to impair the object’s integrity or availability for use in an official proceeding.”