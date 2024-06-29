Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

The Supreme Court’s latest Jan. 6 ruling is a problem for Trump

The ruling could actually bolster the prosecution against the former president.

Supreme Court rules in favor of Jan. 6 rioter challenging obstruction charge June 28, 2024 / 02:38
By  Norman Eisen Joshua Kolb  and  Matthew Seligman

Norman Eisen

Norman Eisen is a co-founder and board member of Democracy Defenders Action and publisher of The Contrarian. Eisen previously served as a U.S. ambassador and in senior White House and congressional staff roles.

Joshua Kolb

Joshua Kolb is counsel and manager of Rapid Legal Response at State Democracy Defenders Action.

Matthew Seligman

Matthew A. Seligman is a partner at Stris & Maher LLP and a fellow at the Constitutional Law Center at Stanford Law Center. He is the co-author, with Lawrence Lessig, of "How to Steal a Presidential Election."