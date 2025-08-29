Opinion

‘They don’t see the fight in her anymore’: Senate GOP braces for possible Ernst retirement July 11, 2025 / 05:45

Iowa’s Joni Ernst to retire from Congress, despite pressure from Republican leaders

By any fair measure, the last year has been challenging for the Iowa Republican. Now, she's calling it quits.

Aug. 29, 2025, 1:25 PM EDT

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

