Rubio announces massive overhaul of the State Department April 23, 2025 / 01:17

The Fulbright board has resigned after accusing Trump of political meddling

The Fulbright program has long had bipartisan support to operate independently. Trump might be changing that.

By  Zeeshan Aleem
Zeeshan Aleem is a writer and editor for MS NOW.

