Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

The long history behind Los Angeles protestors’ Mexican flags

In a region that is nearly 50% Latino, Los Angeles has long been a stage for what happens when marginalized communities push back.

Trump’s protest suppression tactic backfires as ‘No Kings’ events mushroom after L.A. confrontations June 10, 2025 / 02:45
By  Julio Ricardo Varela
Julio Ricardo Varela

Julio Ricardo Varela

Julio Ricardo Varela is the founder of The Latino Newsletter.