The long history behind Los Angeles protestors’ Mexican flags

President Donald Trump and his most loyal allies have seized on images of Mexican flags being waved at the protests in Los Angeles against his mass deportation regime. “Insurrectionists carrying foreign flags are attacking immigration enforcement officers,” Vice President JD Vance posted Saturday on X. “Foreign flags flying in American cities to defend the invasion and defy federal law,” White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller tweeted that very same day.
Displaying flags from Mexico, Central America or other Latin American countries is nothing new at these demonstrations. As Los Angeles Times columnist Gustavo Arellano said in a recent video, those of us who have covered immigration issues for years frequently run into this “undue obsession with a piece of cloth.” Once again, immigration enforcement is being reduced to a culture war spectacle, pitting Americans against Americans over who and what gets to define what it means to be American. This is not a new tactic for Trump and his ilk — but Los Angeles is not just another city facing this fight.
“We have to resist this, because in Los Angeles, we clearly understand what’s happening,” high school history teacher and Unión del Barrio community organizer Ron Gochez told Democracy Now! over the weekend. “The Trump administration is trying to make an example of Los Angeles. Los Angeles is the heart of the Mexican and Central American community here in the United States. And so, they think that if they can break us, they can break anyone in the country.”
In a region that is nearly 50% Latino, Los Angeles has long been a stage for what happens when marginalized communities push back. That resistance has often come with a price, from the Zoot Suit Riots in 1943, when young Mexican American men were beaten and arrested by servicemen and police, to the 1970 Chicano Moratorium, when the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department killed three individuals, including journalist Rubén Salazar, during a protest against the Vietnam War. In 1994, the city was the center of the fight against Proposition 187, California’s attempt to deny public services to undocumented immigrants. Those in power condemned each of those movements at the time, but all of them have since become part of a broader American story of civil rights.
The Trump administration and its supporters haven’t read that story though. “This is a calculated and strategic decision by the Trump administration to turn LA into a test case for quashing political dissent,” journalist Tina Vásquez wrote earlier this week. It is easier to attack a symbol like a flag, which is ironically woven into U.S. history through the land-grabbing legacy of the Mexican-American War, than to confront what it represents in the hands of someone born here, raised here and determined to stay.
Americans also forget how, during the time of the Mexican Revolution in the early 20th century, the United States intervened militarily multiple times, occupying border towns and launching cross-border raids. The line between what is “American” and what is “Mexican” has never been clear-cut, no matter how much political leaders insist it is.
Still, the images of the Mexican flag align with a narrative Trump and his allies have been promoting for years, a way to reduce a protest about policy and due process to a spectacle about patriotism and identity. Instead of discussing due process violations, courthouse arrests or policy abuses, they want to pivot the conversation to patriotism and symbols. They want a debate over whether people have the right to wave any flag at all, not why they’re waving it in the first place.