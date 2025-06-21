Opinion

Trump turned soccer into a political battleground — and fans are fighting back

A year ahead of the World Cup, the sport is creating a hub of resistance to Trump’s worst actions.

DHS plays games to avoid legally permitted inspections of overloaded immigration detention centers June 20, 2025 / 05:21
By  Roey Hadar

Roey Hadar

Roey Hadar is a producer for MSNBC, working on “The Briefing with Jen Psaki” and “The Rachel Maddow Show.”