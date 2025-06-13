ICE says Club World Cup attendees should carry proof of legal status, sparking concerns

The Trump administration’s anti-immigrant crackdown is casting a pall over the FIFA Club World Cup soccer tournament kicking off in Florida this weekend.

The Club World Cup is an international tournament that features some of the world’s top professional soccer clubs. The United States is hosting it this year, with the first game scheduled for Saturday in Miami Gardens.

On Tuesday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection tweeted that it will be “suited and booted and ready to provide security for the first round of games.” It later deleted the tweet without explanation. And ICE told NBC News 6 in Miami that all non-American citizens will need to carry proof of their legal status.

When asked to clarify that comment, an ICE spokesperson told The Miami Herald in a statement: “As is customary for an event of this magnitude with national security implications, ICE will be working alongside our Department of Homeland Security and Department of Justice partners to help ensure the safety and security of the event.”

As the Herald noted, CBP’s presence at major sporting events is not uncommon. For instance, the agency promoted its participation during the Super Bowl in New Orleans earlier this year.

But the remark from ICE about proving legal status and the now-deleted CBP tweet against the backdrop of Trump administration’s anti-immigration crackdown have raised concerns among some soccer fans.