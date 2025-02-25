Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

‘Making it up as they go’: Trump, Musk causing confusion over job cuts February 25, 2025 / 10:34

AI video that appeared to show Trump kissing Musk’s feet was screened at HUD headquarters

The fake video was seen at the Department of Housing and Urban Development, where Musk’s culling of federal workers has caused widespread anger.

Feb. 25, 2025, 3:22 PM EST

By

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

Latest Post