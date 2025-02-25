Opinion

DOGE’s chaos is threatening to engulf Trump’s administration

Trump is sowing mistrust within his own government — and creating an internal crisis of authority.

‘No method to this madness’: Why Elon Musk’s involvement in Trump admin is ‘alarming’ February 25, 2025 / 06:25
By  Zeeshan Aleem
Zeeshan Aleem is a writer and editor for MS NOW. Previously, he worked at Vox, HuffPost and Politico, and he has also been published in, among other places, The New York Times, The Atlantic, The Nation, and The Intercept. You can sign up for his free politics newsletter by clicking the link at the top of this bio.